N.H. Secretary of State Confirms Rep. Dean Phillips to File for 2024 Presidential Primary Friday

Minnesota Congressman Dean Phillips Declares Presidential Run for 2024 Election

Minnesota Congressman Dean Phillips, a well-known figure in the Democratic Party, has announced his intentions to run for president in the upcoming 2024 election. Phillips, known for his progressive values and dedication to public service, plans to file his candidacy on the New Hampshire primary ballot, with the deadline set for this Friday.

Excitement surrounding his decision heightened when a campaign bus emblazoned with the message “Dean Phillips for President” was recently spotted in Ohio. The sighting suggests that Phillips’ campaign route may include a strategic focus on New Hampshire, a crucial state in the presidential primary process.

Phillips, having recently stepped down from a leadership position among Democrats in the U.S. House of Representatives, expressed his desire for more primary challengers to President Joe Biden. He believes that healthy competition within the party can lead to better outcomes and a more robust democratic process.

Known for his successful defeat of incumbent Republican Erik Paulsen in 2019, Phillips represents Minnesota’s 3rd District. Since taking office, he has been a vocal advocate for progressive policies and has worked tirelessly to address the needs of his constituents.

If successful, Phillips plans to concentrate his campaign efforts on New Hampshire initially and will determine the future trajectory of his campaign based on the results in the state. New Hampshire, as the first-in-the-nation primary, has historically played a pivotal role in shaping the overall presidential contest.

With a dedication to transparency, Phillips aims to bring his message of inclusive governance, economic equality, and environmental stewardship to the American people. His decision to run for president reflects his unwavering commitment to improving the lives of everyday citizens and championing progressive values.

As the filing deadline nears, all eyes are on Dean Phillips, eager to witness the impact he may have on the 2024 presidential race. Stay tuned for further updates as the election season unfolds.