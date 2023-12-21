Ne-Yo crowned winner on The Masked Singer – McCreary County Record

Grammy-winning singer-songwriter Ne-Yo was crowned as the winner of season 10 on the popular television show, “The Masked Singer.” The singer had been hiding behind the Cow mask throughout the season, keeping his true identity a secret until the finale. Ne-Yo had previously participated in the U.K. version of the show, disguising himself as the Badger.

In a surprising move to throw off the judges, Ne-Yo chose to wear the female version of the Cow mask. He hoped that by diverting the attention away from his singing voice, the judges would be unable to recognize him. However, it seems that his family and close friends were able to identify his voice immediately, even with the disguise.

Now that his identity has been revealed, Ne-Yo is looking forward to his future endeavors. He has an international tour scheduled for March and is currently working on a new album. Additionally, the singer-songwriter has some exciting projects lined up in the world of film and television.

Fans of Ne-Yo were thrilled to see him take home the top prize on “The Masked Singer.” They eagerly await his upcoming tour and album, eager to hear more of his soulful voice. With his success on the show and his upcoming projects, it seems that Ne-Yo’s career is only getting brighter.