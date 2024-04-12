New EPA limits exceeded by forever chemicals PFAS. Find out if youre affected on our map!

Millions of Americans are at risk from toxic “forever chemicals” in their drinking water, with new limits for PFAS being exceeded in systems serving nearly 35 million people since last year, a recent investigation by USA TODAY revealed.

According to the report, another 13 million people are drinking water from systems that have detected PFAS levels requiring reporting to the EPA. These harmful chemicals, found in everyday items, have been linked to increased risks of cancer and other health issues.

The EPA began requiring water systems to test for PFAS last year, but data from major cities like Los Angeles and Chicago is still unavailable. It was also noted that larger cities are exceeding PFAS limits at higher rates compared to smaller areas.

While some experts warn that insufficient testing can lead to false positives, it is crucial for water systems to comply with the new standards. However, meeting these standards could come at a significant cost, with estimates suggesting it could reach $1.5 billion per year for all water systems and around $3 million for a medium-sized city.

The EPA is implementing PFAS limits in phases over the next few years, with enforcement slated to begin in five years. This news comes as a wake-up call for millions of Americans who may be unknowingly exposed to harmful chemicals in their drinking water.