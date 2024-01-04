New Spring Launch: McCreary County Record Unveils Latest Collection of High-End TVs

Roku Unveils New High-End TVs with Advanced Features

McCreary County Record – Roku, the renowned streaming platform, has recently revealed its latest Pro Series TVs, taking their lineup to another level. This announcement comes one year after Roku’s successful launch of their own branded TVs.

The new Roku Pro Series TVs boast an ultra-thin design, stunning 4K QLED screens, and mini-LED technology for local dimming. The incorporation of these cutting-edge features ensures viewers enjoy an immersive and captivating visual experience.

Not stopping at visuals, Roku has also upgraded the audio capabilities of their new TV range. The Pro Series promises to deliver “wide cinematic sound,” making viewers feel like they are right in the middle of the action.

Offering a variety of choices, the Pro Series will be available in three size options – 55”, 65”, and 75”. The best part is that these high-quality TVs will come at an affordable price, costing less than $1,500.

In addition to the impressive hardware upgrades, Roku introduces an AI-powered feature called Roku Smart Picture. This feature utilizes artificial intelligence, machine learning, and data from content partners to automatically adjust picture and audio quality. The goal is to optimize the viewing experience and ensure that viewers enjoy content the way it was intended.

Roku Smart Picture will not be exclusive to the Pro Series; instead, it will be available on all Roku TV models. This exciting feature is scheduled to roll out in the spring of 2024, revolutionizing how users interact with their Roku TVs.

This announcement from Roku comes on the heels of impressive revenue growth, with a 20% increase year over year. This growth is credited to the successful sales of Roku Select and Plus Series TVs, as well as the company’s success in video advertising and content distribution.

To further showcase its innovation, Roku is set to speak at the CES technology conference on January 10. Industry experts and consumers alike are eagerly anticipating what Roku has to share during this highly anticipated event.

Overall, Roku continues to make incredible strides in the TV market, offering consumers top-of-the-line features at an affordable price point. With the introduction of the Pro Series and Roku Smart Picture, users can expect an exceptional viewing experience unlike any other.