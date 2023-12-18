Title: Study Finds COVID-19 Deadlier and More Debilitating Than Seasonal Flu

In a recent study published in the prestigious medical journal Lancet, researchers have definitively shown that COVID-19 poses a greater risk to human health than the seasonal flu. This groundbreaking study challenges the far-right propaganda that has downplayed the dangers of the pandemic and likened it to a mere flu.

Comparing patients hospitalized with COVID-19 to those with influenza, the study revealed that COVID-19 patients faced a higher risk of death and experienced more health complications across all organ systems. In contrast, influenza mainly affects the respiratory system, whereas COVID-19 is a multisystemic disease that impacts multiple organ systems.

The study shed light on the significant burden of long-term health complications caused by influenza, known as “Long Flu.” This underscores the urgency of adopting a proactive approach towards COVID-19 and other infectious diseases, rather than a reactionary one. It calls for the implementation of a comprehensive global public health program aimed at preventing transmission of pathogens, potentially saving millions of lives and preventing long-term disabilities.

To address the ongoing crisis, the study highlights the need for additional funding to support research on the long-term impacts of infections, treatment development, and health evaluations. This underscores the necessity of investing in scientific endeavors that will deepen our understanding of infectious diseases, their lasting effects, and effective strategies to combat them.

Moreover, the study challenges traditional conceptions of viral pathogens and calls for a radical shift in societal responses to infectious diseases. It emphasizes that the response to COVID-19 is not solely a biological issue but also a consequence of profit-driven ruling classes and their inadequate social and political responses. The study acknowledges the importance of sweeping aside the current ruling class and striving towards a more progressive society that prioritizes the well-being and progress of humanity.

As we continue to navigate the complexities of combating COVID-19, this study serves as a vital reminder that minimizing the risks and dismissing the severity of the disease can have grave consequences. The Lancet study underscores the urgency of adopting a proactive, comprehensive approach while urging society to drive the necessary changes to protect the health and welfare of all individuals.

By providing evidence-based insights into the true dangers and long-term impacts of COVID-19, this study serves as a call to action, urging governments, public health organizations, and individuals to unite in their efforts towards curbing the spread of infectious diseases and protecting the well-being of the global population.