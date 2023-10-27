Paul McCartney Reveals Last Beatles Song with John Lennon as Quite Emotional

Title: Last Two Surviving Beatles, McCartney and Starr Finish Lennon’s Long-Lost Song “Now and Then”

McCreary County Record – In a remarkable collaboration, Paul McCartney and Ringo Starr, the sole surviving members of legendary rock band The Beatles, have completed a song entitled “Now and Then”, which was originally written and recorded by their late bandmate, John Lennon, back in 1970.

The emotional impact of hearing Lennon’s “crystal clear” voice on the finished track deeply moved McCartney and Starr. McCartney expressed his excitement, stating that the song is an authentic Beatles recording, and it is exhilarating to continue working on Beatles music in the year 2023.

For Starr, the experience of hearing Lennon’s voice was incredibly emotional, making him feel as though John was present with them in the studio. The song, recorded by Lennon himself in New York City during the late 1970s, had additional work done on it by McCartney, Starr, and George Harrison in the mid-90s. Finally, after more than four decades, McCartney and Starr were able to complete the song this year.

Renowned filmmaker Peter Jackson, widely acclaimed for his documentary “The Beatles: Get Back”, was commissioned to use AI restoration techniques to revive “Now and Then”. The track features Lennon’s original vocals, preserved using AI technology, along with new instrumentations contributed by McCartney and Starr. Additionally, guitar recordings by Harrison from the 90s were incorporated into the final mix.

To enhance the song’s composition, backing vocals from iconic Beatles’ tracks such as “Here, There And Everywhere,” “Eleanor Rigby,” and “Because” were skillfully blended into the final version. This thoughtful addition not only pays homage to The Beatles’ rich discography but also creates a seamless and nostalgic experience for fans.

Excitement surrounding the release of “Now and Then” is buzzing, as it is set to make its global debut on November 2. The anticipation is palpable, with fans eagerly awaiting this unexpected reunion of the late John Lennon’s unparalleled talent alongside the distinctive contributions of McCartney, Starr, and Harrison.

In an era defined by groundbreaking music, the completion of “Now and Then” reflects the enduring legacy and resilience of The Beatles. Their influence continues to captivate audiences worldwide, solidifying their position as one of the most iconic and iconic rock bands in history.