Possible measles virus exposure at a Center City building, as reported by the McCreary County Record

Title: Measles Exposure Warning for Patients of Jefferson Health in Philadelphia

Philadelphia, PA – Patients of Jefferson Health in Philadelphia are being cautioned about a potential exposure to the highly contagious measles virus. The warning was issued by the Philadelphia Health Department on Saturday and concerns two buildings located at 33 South 9th Street and 833 Chestnut Street.

The potential exposure occurred on a specific day and time, between 2 p.m. and 5:30 p.m. on Tuesday. Health officials have emphasized that individuals who were not present in the buildings during this time frame are not at risk. However, for those who may have been exposed, immediate action is recommended.

Despite the potential danger, Health Commissioner Dr. Cheryl Bettigole reassures the general public that there is no threat to their safety. However, she urges anyone who may have been in contact with the virus to take appropriate measures.

Measles is a highly contagious virus that can spread through direct contact or through the air via coughing or sneezing. The symptoms of measles include fever, runny nose, cough, puffy eyes, and a rash. It is important to note that individuals born before 1957, those who have previously had the measles virus, and those who have received two doses of the measles-containing vaccine are believed to be protected from the virus.

In light of the potential exposure, individuals who begin to exhibit symptoms of measles by Tuesday, January 9, are strongly advised to contact their healthcare provider immediately. Additionally, the Philadelphia Health Department can be reached at (215) 685-6740 if symptoms develop.

As health officials work diligently to prevent the spread of measles, it is crucial for those who may have been exposed to remain vigilant and seek medical assistance if necessary. Following the recommended guidelines and staying educated on measles prevention can help protect both individuals and the community at large.