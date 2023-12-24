Title: “Scientists Sound Alarm as ‘Zombie Deer Disease’ Inches Closer to Humans”

In a groundbreaking revelation, scientists from the McCreary County Record have issued a warning about the potential spread of “Zombie deer disease” to humans. The first-ever case of this fatal brain disease in animals was detected in November at Yellowstone National Park, sending shockwaves through the scientific community.

The virus, formally known as Chronic Wasting Disease (CWD), causes animals to become confused, drooling, and unafraid of humans – characteristics eerily similar to the mad cow disease outbreak in Britain, also known as BSE. Since its initial discovery, CWD has spread to over 31 US states, two Canadian provinces, and even South Korea, raising concerns about its proliferating reach.

Unfortunately, this disease is incurable and highly contagious, leaving scientists scrambling for an effective way to eradicate it. While there is currently no evidence that CWD can infect humans or domestic animals, caution is being advised due to recent studies suggesting a potential risk to non-human primates and humans.

Worse yet, the Wyoming Game and Fish Department (WGFD) conducted tests on a carcass from an infected deer and found that samples tested positive for CWD. This discovery has prompted Yellowstone National Park to revise its surveillance plan, aiming to tackle the disease head-on.

The origins of CWD can be traced back to 1985 when it was first detected in mule deer in Wyoming. Since then, the disease has been slowly spreading westward, ultimately reaching the iconic Yellowstone National Park. Collaborative efforts between Yellowstone and the WGFD have been underway to identify areas at an increased risk of infection.

Montana state wildlife regulators are also closely monitoring any potential cases of CWD near Yellowstone National Park. As the proximity between the park and populated areas decreases, vigilant monitoring becomes increasingly necessary to contain the disease.

Recent developments have highlighted the imminent threat of CWD’s spread to humans and the urgent need for action. As scientists work tirelessly to understand and combat this mysterious illness, it is crucial for authorities and wildlife agencies to remain vigilant and take appropriate measures before it poses a grave risk to human health.