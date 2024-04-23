Pro-Palestinian protests unsettle American college campuses

Jewish Students Face Tensions During Passover Amid Allegations of Antisemitism at Pro-Palestinian Protests

As tensions continue to rise in the ongoing conflict between Israel and Hamas in Gaza, Jewish students at college campuses across the United States are facing a wave of antisemitic incidents during the Passover holiday. Protests in support of Palestine have intensified, with over 34,000 deaths reported in Gaza.

Columbia University in New York took drastic measures by canceling in-person classes and increasing security for Jewish students following concerns over their safety. Similar chaos unfolded at Cal Poly Humboldt, where police clashed with pro-Palestinian protesters demanding the university sever ties with Israel.

Outside New York University, several protesters were arrested during demonstrations, adding to the fear and unease among Jewish students who feel targeted and threatened by the antisemitic rhetoric at these events.

While some protesters emphasize that their anger is directed at Israel, not Jews, the line between anti-Zionism and antisemitism has become blurred, stirring painful memories among Jewish students with a family history of persecution.

President Biden condemned the antisemitic protests, calling for understanding of the Palestinian situation. However, Jewish student organization Hillel CEO expressed concern over the conduct and harassment faced by Jewish students during these protests, highlighting the need for a safe and inclusive campus environment for all students.

The clash of ideologies on college campuses has showcased the complexity of the Israeli-Palestinian conflict, prompting discussions on free speech, religious tolerance, and the need to address antisemitism in all its forms. As tensions continue to escalate, students and faculty grapple with finding a path to peaceful coexistence amid the ongoing strife in the Middle East.