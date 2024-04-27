Producer Eriko Miyagawa: Beyond Translation

McCreary County Record Exclusive: Eriko Miyagawa Discusses Challenges of Translating Cultural Nuances in FX’s Shōgun

Eriko Miyagawa, the producer of FX’s highly-anticipated series Shōgun, recently sat down with the McCreary County Record to discuss the show’s themes of communication, fate, and cultural differences. The cross-cultural production, shot in Canada with Japanese actors, presented unique challenges in ensuring accuracy to the period Edo while making the show relatable to modern audiences.

Miyagawa worked closely with lead actor/producer Hiroyuki Sanada to navigate the complexities of translating Japanese concepts and euphemisms into English. The translation process involved multiple steps to polish scripts for authenticity, including maintaining cultural nuances such as honorifics and swearing.

The Japanese actors on Shōgun appreciated their inclusion in the translation process, a departure from the norm in Japanese productions. Miyagawa emphasized the importance of incorporating Buddhist and Shinto concepts like “shukumei” in the show to enrich the audience’s understanding of the culture.

One example of a nuanced translation choice Miyagawa faced was when translating a character’s line, highlighting the intricacies of interpreting dialogue while preserving cultural authenticity. She also emphasized the role of interpreters as diplomats and mediators on cross-cultural sets, drawing on her previous work on Lost in Translation to highlight the importance of concision in interpretation.

As Shōgun prepares to premiere, viewers can expect a visually stunning and culturally rich experience, thanks in part to Miyagawa’s dedication to bridging the gap between East and West through the art of translation.