Q&A with Duncan Crabtree-Ireland: Ratified Contract, AI, Healthcare, Turnout, and Future Deal – McCreary County Record

Title: Hollywood Strike Ends as SAG-AFTRA and AMPTP Reach Historic Deal

The long and grueling strike season in Hollywood has finally come to an end, allowing the industry to resume work without any further labor action. After 118 days of negotiations, the Screen Actors Guild-American Federation of Television and Radio Artists (SAG-AFTRA) and the Alliance of Motion Picture and Television Producers (AMPTP) reached a groundbreaking agreement that was ratified with an impressive majority of 78.33% of the votes.

Duncan Crabtree-Ireland, the National Executive Director of SAG-AFTRA and Chief Negotiator, expressed his satisfaction with the outcome, acknowledging that the voter turnout exceeded expectations. The deal, valued at around $1 billion over three years, brings a plethora of positive changes for actors, writers, directors, and crew members as they move into 2024 with renewed optimism.

One of the most significant achievements of this agreement is the inclusion of the union’s first-ever protections around Artificial Intelligence (AI) technology. Although there may be some discontent among members regarding the AI provisions, Crabtree-Ireland believes that SAG-AFTRA accomplished its goals and described it as a “very good start” towards safeguarding their members’ interests.

The agreement also brings improvements in areas such as residuals, streaming bonuses, and healthcare. The additional funding will provide the healthcare trustees with financial flexibility to address concerns raised by members, including eligibility for healthcare plans. The contract’s extraordinary provisions and substantial gains, exceeding a billion dollars within a single term, mark a significant milestone in the history of Hollywood labor negotiations.

As the industry moves forward and adapts to new challenges, Crabtree-Ireland revealed that thoughts are already being directed towards the 2026 negotiations. Despite some concerns over AI, the high member turnout and majority vote in favor of the deal exemplify significant engagement and support for the agreement.

Furthermore, discussions on AI and related issues will continue to play a crucial role in future contract negotiations, as well as legislative and public policy actions. The implementation of this agreement will provide valuable insights for future negotiations and strategic planning. Currently, negotiations are ongoing with video game companies where AI is a key issue, ensuring that the topic remains relevant in all upcoming contract negotiations.

With the strike officially behind them, Hollywood can look forward to a period of stability and growth as the industry embraces the changes brought about by this landmark agreement.