Red Carpet Heat: Katy Perry, Tori Spelling and Lainey Wilson at iHeartRadio Music Awards

The 2024 iHeartRadio Music Awards made a splash on the red carpet at the Dolby Theater in Los Angeles on Monday night, with celebrities showcasing their unique and head-turning looks.

Country singer Lainey Wilson stuck to her signature style with bell-bottom pants, a black and brown feathered shawl, and a black cowboy hat. Pop star Katy Perry turned heads in a black mesh maxi dress with black undergarments and red bow detailing.

Former *NSYNC member Lance Bass rocked a two-toned gray suit with light pink hair and simple accessories. Host Ludacris went for a futuristic look with silver sunglasses and an oversize light blue leather jacket.

Punk rock band Green Day’s members Tré Cool, Billie Joe Armstrong, and Mike Dirnt each had their own unique and stylish looks on the red carpet. Teen sensation JoJo Siwa went for a hard rock theme with black face makeup and a mesh jumpsuit.

Singer Tate McRae shimmered in a mini gold dress with white lace detailing, while Meghan Trainor opted for a long-sleeved pink dress that resembled a trench coat.

The star-studded event aired on FOX at 8 p.m. ET for viewers to enjoy the performances and awards ceremony. Stay tuned for more updates on the 2024 iHeartRadio Music Awards on the McCreary County Record website.