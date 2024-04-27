Reversal: McCreary County Record

Battlestate Games has made a major announcement regarding their popular game, Escape From Tarkov. The company will be offering the new PvE game mode to owners of the Edge of Darkness (EoD) Edition for free at launch, without the previously announced six-month window.

Initially, the offline co-op mode was said to be exclusive to the EFT Unheard Edition. However, due to backlash from players, Battlestate Games decided to offer all EoD owners indefinite free playtime at launch following a premium early access period. COO Nikita Buyanov clarified the situation in a recent statement and even went a step further by offering EoD owners a 70% discount on early access to the PvE mode.

The new mode will be available to all EoD owners when the game is released. Despite this resolution, some players are still critical of Battlestate Games for their handling of the situation and the pricing of the new mode. Some players are questioning why the mode runs on the game’s servers rather than the user’s PCs, while others believe it should be considered DLC instead.

This controversy comes after Battlestate Games pulled the EoD Edition from sale in January, which further fueled frustration within the community. The situation surrounding Escape From Tarkov continues to develop, but in the meantime, players can explore other battle royale and multiplayer games.

Stay tuned for more updates on this evolving story.