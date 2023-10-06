Samsung collaborates with universities and academic hospitals to develop a robust digital health ecosystem

Samsung’s ninth annual developer conference (SDC) kicked off with a captivating keynote address that was streamed live on YouTube. The focus of this year’s conference is to showcase Samsung’s ecosystem of smart devices to developers.

In an effort to improve its digital health ecosystem, Samsung announced partnerships with several leading universities and academic hospitals. These collaborations aim to explore the correlation between different aspects of a person’s life and their overall health.

One of the exciting partnerships is with the renowned MIT Media Lab. Together, Samsung and MIT will delve into unique sleep profiles and work on improving sleep interventions. This research could potentially lead to innovative solutions for individuals struggling with sleep disorders.

Furthermore, Samsung has teamed up with Harvard’s Brigham & Women’s Hospital to aid users in developing higher resilience to everyday stressors. With the help of medical expertise from Brigham & Women’s Hospital, Samsung hopes to provide users with effective tools for managing stress and enhancing their overall well-being.

Another significant collaboration is with Tulane University School of Medicine, where Samsung’s BioActive sensor technology and machine learning will be used to understand indicators of cardiovascular diseases. The partnership aims to utilize the vast data collected from Samsung’s wearables to identify warning signs and potentially prevent or mitigate the risk of cardiovascular diseases.

While these partnerships are undeniably promising, it’s important to note that it may take some time before any significant breakthroughs or improvements are seen. The research conducted will contribute to enhancing Samsung’s wearables’ health and fitness tracking capabilities, ultimately benefiting users who rely on these devices to monitor their well-being.

Stay tuned as Samsung continues to push boundaries in the field of digital health and collaborate with experts to improve the lives of its users.