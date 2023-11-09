Samsung unveils Galaxy AI with breakthrough real-time phone call translation feature

Samsung, one of the leading smartphone manufacturers, is gearing up to revolutionize the mobile experience with its upcoming smartphones. In a recent blog post, the company announced its focus on AI technology, introducing a new feature called “AI Live Translate Call.”

This groundbreaking feature will utilize artificial intelligence to provide real-time translations during phone calls. Users will be able to see and hear the translations happening instantly on their devices. This development marks a significant advancement in language communication and global connectivity.

The AI translations will be made possible through Samsung’s Galaxy AI, a comprehensive mobile AI experience powered by on-device AI and cloud-based AI. The company aims to prioritize security and privacy, ensuring that users feel safe while enjoying the benefits of AI technology.

According to rumors, the AI Live Translate Call feature is expected to be included in Samsung’s highly anticipated Galaxy S24 lineup of smartphones, which are rumored to hit the market in 2024. This suggests that Samsung is dedicated to staying ahead of the competition by offering innovative and cutting-edge features to its users.

In addition to the AI Live Translate Call, Samsung also showcased its generative AI model called Gauss at an event. This model is expected to play a significant role in the Galaxy S24 lineup, further enhancing the AI capabilities of Samsung smartphones.

Competition in the smartphone industry is fierce, with Google and Apple also investing heavily in AI technology for their devices. The constant desire to improve user experiences has prompted these companies to prioritize AI-powered features. With Samsung’s commitment to AI technology, it’s clear that they are ready to challenge their competitors and provide their customers with state-of-the-art smartphones.

As technology continues to advance, it is exciting to see how AI will shape the future of smartphones. Samsung’s dedication to AI technology promises a mobile experience that is both seamless and transformative.