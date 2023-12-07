Sean Diddy Combs refutes allegations in latest gang rape lawsuit

Title: Woman Accuses Sean “Diddy” Combs and Others of Gang Rape in Damning Lawsuit

McCreary County Record – In a shocking turn of events, a woman has come forward accusing music mogul Sean “Diddy” Combs and two other men of gang raping her back in 2003 when she was just 17 years old. The woman, identified as Jane Doe, has filed a civil lawsuit against Combs, his associate Harve Pierre, and an unnamed defendant in the United States District Court Southern District of New York.

According to court documents, the alleged assault took place in a New York City music studio, where the three men allegedly took turns assaulting the victim. The lawsuit, which was filed under New York City’s gender-motivated violence protection law, asserts that the defendants deliberately targeted and subjected the plaintiff to a vicious and traumatizing experience.

Combs, who vehemently denies the allegations, took to Instagram to defend himself, calling the lawsuit an attempt to “assassinate” his character and seeking a “quick payday.” However, Doe claims that Pierre approached her at a lounge in Michigan and convinced her to accompany him to a recording studio in New York City to meet Combs.

The lawsuit also sheds light on disturbing details, claiming that the victim was plied with drugs and alcohol before being violently gang raped. Shockingly, the court documents reveal that Combs allegedly instructed Doe to pinch his nipples as hard as she could, claiming he couldn’t “get off” otherwise.

The aftermath of the assault was described as dreadfully isolating, with Doe allegedly being left alone in the studio’s bathroom, where she retreated to the floor in distress. Due to fear of retaliation, she did not immediately report the rape.

Providing further evidence to support her claims, the lawsuit includes photos purporting to be from Combs’ studio, including a picture showing Doe sitting on his lap during the night of the alleged assault.

This disturbing lawsuit adds to the growing chorus of sexual assault allegations against Combs. Another accuser claims that he intentionally drugged and assaulted her in 1991, while a third woman accuses Combs and R&B singer Aaron Hall of sexually assaulting her and a friend in 1990 or 1991.

In a separate legal development, Combs’ ex-girlfriend, Cassie, recently filed a lawsuit accusing him of rape, physical abuse, and sex trafficking during their relationship. Shockingly, Combs and Cassie reached an undisclosed settlement within just one day of the lawsuit being filed.

As the case unfolds, it remains to be seen how these allegations will impact Combs’ reputation and legal standing. The McCreary County Record will continue to monitor and report on any developments in this disturbing case.