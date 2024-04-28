Shame on you chants at White House correspondents dinner amidst Gaza war – McCreary County Record

The Annual White House Correspondents’ Dinner Faces Protests Over Gaza Conflict

The highly anticipated annual White House correspondents’ dinner took place amidst protests outside the venue, sparked by the ongoing war in Gaza. President Joe Biden took the stage and made jokes about his Republican rival Donald Trump, while also warning of the high stakes in the upcoming presidential election.

Former President Trump, who was not in attendance, has been a favorite target for roasting by previous presidents at the same event in the past. However, this year, the focus shifted to the conflict in Gaza, with advocates for Palestinian rights protesting outside the dinner. They criticized Biden’s support for Israel’s military campaign in Gaza and highlighted the deaths of journalists covering the war.

Protesters called for a boycott of the dinner to draw attention to the humanitarian crisis in Gaza. Despite the demonstrations, celebrities, journalists, and politicians still attended the event. The Committee to Protect Journalists reported that nearly 100 journalists have been killed while covering the conflict in Gaza.

Activists and advocacy groups criticized the media for participating in the dinner instead of focusing on the conflicts and crisis in Gaza. The tension between celebrating a glamorous event and the harsh reality of the situation in Gaza was palpable, as attendees tried to strike a balance between honoring journalism and acknowledging the ongoing tragedy.