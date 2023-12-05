Significant flood threat as strong atmospheric river brings over a half foot of rain to Northwest – McCreary County Record

Title: Northwest Braces for Severe Flooding as Powerful Atmospheric River Approaches

In what seems like an unrelenting series of weather events, the Northwest region is once again preparing for another round of heavy rain and the imminent threat of severe flooding. The upcoming atmospheric river, set to hit late Monday, is expected to deliver over half a foot of rain, exacerbating an already dangerous flood risk.

This is part of a larger pattern of atmospheric rivers that have been pummeling the region in recent weeks. Each successive event has only served to heighten concerns about flooding, as over 10 million people across Northwest states, including Washington, Oregon, Northern California, and Idaho, have been placed under flood watches.

Experts have categorized this forthcoming atmospheric river event as “extreme” Level 4 out of 5 for much of the Oregon coastline, and a “strong” Level 3 out of 5 for the Washington coast. This classification underscores the severity of the situation and the potential impact the storm may have on affected areas.

The heaviest rainfall is predicted to begin Monday evening and persist through Wednesday, with the mountain ranges of the Cascades bracing themselves for the possibility of receiving over a foot of rainfall. Meanwhile, western Washington and western Oregon are expected to bear the brunt of the storm, with rainfall amounts potentially reaching 3 to 6 inches throughout the week.

Adding to the concern is the fact that the region recently experienced heavy precipitation over the weekend, leaving the ground saturated and reducing its ability to absorb additional water. Consequently, rivers in western Washington, particularly the Skagit and Snoqualmie rivers, are projected to reach moderate and major flood stage. There is also an increased risk of avalanches due to the heavy rain falling on deep snow.

Furthermore, areas previously affected by wildfires may face additional dangers, as landslides or debris flows could be triggered by the reduced ground absorption capacity caused by the fires.

While the storm activity is expected to diminish by Thursday and Friday, early indications suggest yet another atmospheric river could strike the region over the upcoming weekend. The true strength and impact of this potential event will only become clearer after Wednesday when this week’s atmospheric river ends.

The Northwest is bracing itself for another onslaught of severe weather, as the threat of flooding looms large. Residents are advised to stay updated with the latest forecasts and heed any evacuation orders or safety guidelines issued by local authorities.

