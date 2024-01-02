South Korea Opposition Leader, Lee Jae-myung, Attacked in Busan

Title: South Korean Opposition Leader Lee Jae-myung Stabbed in Neck during Busan Visit

Busan, South Korea – In a shocking incident, Lee Jae-myung, South Korea’s opposition leader, was stabbed in the neck during a visit to Busan. The 66-year-old attacker, whose motive remains unclear, claimed that he intended to kill Mr. Lee, but fortunately, his injuries are not life-threatening.

The attack took place during a news conference at a construction site in Busan, where a large crowd had gathered. Security footage and videos posted on social media depict the moment when the assailant approached Mr. Lee, seemingly seeking an autograph. Suddenly, he lunged forward with an 18cm knife, causing Mr. Lee to collapse into the crowd while bystanders attempted to restrain the attacker.

Prosecutors are planning to bring attempted murder charges against the assailant, who remains in custody. Mr. Lee’s party has condemned the attack, labeling it as “a clear act of democracy destruction.”

Reacting to the incident, President Yoon Suk Yeol strongly condemned the attack, emphasizing that violence should never be tolerated in a democratic society. Yoon urged law enforcement agencies to thoroughly investigate the incident and bring the assailant to justice swiftly.

Lee Jae-myung, who narrowly lost the 2022 presidential election, is widely expected to run in the 2027 presidential elections. A former civil rights attorney, Lee grew up in poverty and has positioned himself as a champion against inequality.

However, since his electoral defeat, Lee has faced legal challenges. He has been indicted on corruption and breach of trust charges, which he denies vehemently. This attack comes as a worrisome reminder of previous cases where politicians in South Korea have been physically attacked with weapons.

South Korea generally boasts low crime rates, but incidents of mass stabbing attacks saw an increase last year, raising concerns about public safety. The motive behind this attack on Lee Jae-myung, however, remains shrouded in mystery.

As Lee recovers from this harrowing incident, the nation will be closely watching the investigation unfold, hoping for swift justice and a thorough understanding of the assailant’s motives.