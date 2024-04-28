Stormy weather: Biden takes jabs at Trump at White House correspondents’ dinner

At the annual White House Correspondents’ Association dinner, President Joe Biden delivered a series of sharp-edged jokes aimed at former President Donald Trump, referring to him as a “six-year-old” and mocking various actions and statements made during his presidency.

Biden urged the media to focus on the seriousness of the upcoming election, calling for a spotlight on important issues facing the country. Comedian Colin Jost also took jabs at Trump’s absence and jokes about the election, adding humor to the event.

However, outside the event, protesters were less amused by the lighthearted banter. Demonstrators criticized Biden’s handling of the war in Gaza and media coverage of the conflict. They clashed with guests attending the dinner, highlighting the deaths of Palestinian journalists and calling for a boycott of the event.

Despite the serious tone of the protesters, inside the dinner guests were treated to the familiar glitz and glamour of celebrity attendees such as Scarlett Johansson, Jon Hamm, and Chris Pine. The event continued as planned, with Biden’s speech avoiding any mention of the ongoing war in Gaza or the humanitarian crisis unfolding.

The clash between anti-war demonstrators and guests underscores the tensions surrounding the conflict in Gaza, with protesters highlighting the need for media accountability and urging for more coverage of the devastating situation. As the evening concluded, it was evident that the dinner had sparked both laughter and controversy, reflecting the complexities of the current political landscape.