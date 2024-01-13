The Race to Move Beyond Phone Apps Was in Full Swing at CES 2024 – McCreary County Record

CES 2024 showcased the potential future of apps, bringing together tech giants and startups to present ideas on how apps could evolve. The event highlighted key innovations such as voice assistants powered by ChatGPT and mixed reality headsets.

Voice assistants like Amazon’s Alexa and Apple’s Siri have been around for years, but CES revealed new ways in which large language models are being incorporated into hardware to potentially reduce the reliance on traditional apps. One standout device, the Rabbit R1, powered by AI, aims to be a smarter virtual assistant that automates processes without the need for apps.

Volkswagen also made waves at CES by announcing the integration of ChatGPT into its voice assistant in electric vehicles. This move allows for more complex queries to be performed without the need for using apps. This advancement signals a shift towards more streamlined and efficient user experiences in the automotive industry.

However, it wasn’t just voice assistants stealing the spotlight at CES. Mixed reality experiences took center stage with Xreal debuting augmented reality glasses that can simulate a large TV and place virtual screens all around the room. This technology opens up endless possibilities for immersive entertainment and productivity.

Sony also made a significant announcement at CES with its introduction of a mixed reality headset designed specifically for content creators. The headset aims to provide tools for building 3D content that will look and feel different from traditional apps, giving creators a new platform to express their visions.

Meanwhile, Apple unveiled its Vision Pro, the company’s first head-mounted computer. The Vision Pro offers a larger canvas for viewing apps and showcases 3D representations of icons and graphics that animate and fill the room. This groundbreaking technology pushes the boundaries of app interaction and visual experience.

It is important to note that these innovations are not expected to make traditional apps obsolete. Instead, they are likely to change their role and place in our lives, much like how smartphones and tablets did not completely replace laptops. These advancements represent a new era in the evolution of apps and technology, offering users and creators innovative ways to enhance their experiences.