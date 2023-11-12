Tonight on Saturday Night Live: Discover the Host for November 11 – McCreary County Record

‘Saturday Night Live’ Returns with Timothee Chalamet as Host

After a brief hiatus, ‘Saturday Night Live’ is set to make its return on November 11 with a brand new episode. This time, Timothee Chalamet will be taking over hosting duties, marking his second time on the iconic comedy show. With him, musical guest boygenius will be making their debut appearance, promising an unforgettable night.

Chalamet previously hosted the show in 2020 and left a lasting impression with his comedic skills. One of the most memorable moments was his hilarious interaction with cast member Pete Davidson. Now, with his return, fans can expect Chalamet to discuss his highly anticipated upcoming films, ‘Wonka’ and ‘Dune: Part Two,’ in his monologue.

The young actor has proven his versatility in comedy and his willingness to participate in various sketches, making him an ideal choice for an entertaining night of skits and laughter. In addition to Chalamet’s star power, ‘Saturday Night Live’ season 49 has already seen its fair share of celebrity cameos, leaving room for speculation about possible surprise appearances in this episode.

For fans eager to catch the episode, it will air tonight at 11:30 p.m. ET on NBC. Viewers can also stream the show live on Peacock, ensuring that no one will miss out on the comedic extravaganza. Chalamet’s return to ‘Saturday Night Live’ promises to be an unmissable event, filled with laughter, music, and perhaps a surprise or two.