Top Tech Gifts Under $50 to Consider in 2023 – McCreary County Record

TechCrunch has released its annual list of top tech gifts under $50 for the year 2023. The list includes a wide range of budget-friendly gadgets that are perfect for tech enthusiasts on a budget. From Bluetooth trackers to wireless earbuds and smart home accessories, there is something for everyone on this list.

The author of the article personally uses and recommends many of the items on the list, including the AirTag and Govee Smart LED Strip Lights. The AirTag is a useful gift for those who often misplace their belongings, as it helps locate lost items through Apple’s “Find My” app. On the other hand, the Govee Smart LED Strip Lights can be used to add colorful lighting to any room, bringing a fun and vibrant ambiance.

Other notable items on the list include the Tile Pro, a similar tracking device that works with both Android and iOS. The JBL Vibe Beam wireless earbuds offer eight hours of playback and a deep bass sound, making them great for workouts. The Anker 313 Wireless Charger Stand allows for easy viewing of notifications while charging, making it a practical and convenient gift.

For smart home enthusiasts, the Amazon Echo Dot (5th Gen) is a must-have. It serves as a smart hub that can play music, control smart home devices, and perform various other functions. The Logitech M720 Triathlon wireless mouse is comfortable, compatible with various devices, and has customizable buttons, making it a great gift for those who spend hours working on their computers.

Fitness lovers would appreciate the Amazfit Band 7, an affordable fitness tracker that can monitor heart rates, stress levels, and sleep quality. Meanwhile, the Philips SmartSleep Wake-Up Light Therapy Alarm Clock simulates a sunrise to help improve mood in the morning, providing a gentle and natural awakening.

In our current health-conscious climate, the PhoneSoap Basic Cell Phone UV Light Sanitizer Box is an essential gadget. It can disinfect phones, keys, glasses, and other frequently touched items, ensuring cleanliness and reducing the risk of germs. Lastly, the Anker Soundcore 2 Portable Bluetooth Speaker is a durable and long-lasting speaker that can play for up to 24 hours on a single charge, making it ideal for outdoor gatherings and events.

It is important to note that the article contains affiliate links, and TechCrunch may earn a commission if readers make a purchase through these links. This allows the publication to continue providing valuable tech-related content to its readers.

Overall, TechCrunch’s list of top tech gifts under $50 for 2023 offers a variety of affordable and practical options for gadget enthusiasts. Whether you’re looking for a gift for yourself or a loved one, these budget-friendly gadgets are sure to impress.