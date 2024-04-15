Travis Kelce lifts Taylor Swift into the air like it’s nothing during Coachella set

Kansas City Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce made headlines at Coachella over the weekend when he effortlessly lifted his girlfriend, singer Taylor Swift, so she could get a better view of the stage. Fans at the music festival were impressed by how easily Kelce, a professional NFL player, was able to pick up the pop star.

The couple surprised attendees by showing up at Coachella, where they were first spotted enjoying a set by Jack Antanoff’s band. Later on, Swift and Kelce were seen getting cozy and making out during an afterparty at the festival.

Throughout the weekend, the duo was seen dancing and singing along to the music together, clearly enjoying each other’s company. While they are both currently on breaks from their respective careers, Swift and Kelce have been making the most of their free time by jetting off to tropical destinations like the Bahamas and Los Angeles.

The pair went public with their relationship in September 2023 and have been inseparable ever since, frequently attending public events together. With their whirlwind romance heating up, fans can’t wait to see what’s next for this high-profile couple. Stay tuned for more updates on Travis Kelce and Taylor Swift’s love story on McCreary County Record.