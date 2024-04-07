Trump campaign announces record $50.5 million haul at Florida fundraiser

In a bid to close the financial gap with President Joe Biden, former President Donald Trump’s campaign raised a whopping $50.5 million at a fundraiser in Florida. The event, held at the luxurious home of billionaire John Paulson, set a new record for a single fundraising event.

Prominent GOP donors such as Robert Mercer, Rebekah Mercer, and Steve Wynn served as co-chairs at the fundraiser, where prices ranged from $250,000 to a staggering $824,600 per person. This successful event comes on the heels of the Trump campaign and the Republican National Committee announcing a combined $65.6 million raised in March. However, Biden and the Democratic Party managed to raise over $90 million during the same period.

Biden’s campaign has been focusing on grassroots fundraising and building a solid campaign infrastructure in crucial battleground states. The campaign has received support from a wide range of individuals, including nurses and teachers who are passionate about reelecting Biden and Vice President Kamala Harris.

With both sides ramping up their fundraising efforts, it’s shaping up to be a neck-and-neck race to the finish line. Trump’s campaign is gaining steam as they strive to compete with Biden and the Democratic Party’s formidable fundraising machine. Stay tuned for more updates on this high-stakes fundraising battle on McCreary County Record.