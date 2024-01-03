Trump challenges Maine ruling on his eligibility for 2024 primary ballot

Former President Donald Trump has launched an appeal against Maine’s Secretary of State, Shenna Bellows, after she declared him ineligible to appear on the state’s primary ballot. Trump’s lawyers argue that Bellows’ ruling was biased, lacked due process, and that she has no authority to enforce Section 3 of the 14th Amendment, the basis for his ineligibility.

The legal team is now requesting the court to ensure Trump’s name remains on the ballot for Maine’s Republican primary, set to take place on March 5. However, Bellows has not yet removed Trump from the ballot, preferring to await a decision from the courts.

Bellows justified her decision by pointing to Trump’s conduct surrounding the January 6th attack on the U.S. Capitol. She claimed that Trump had used a false narrative of election fraud to incite his supporters, rendering him ineligible for the primary. Bellows expressed her desire for the U.S. Supreme Court to provide guidance on the constitutional issue at hand.

Maine’s Superior Court has until January 17th to decide whether to affirm or overturn Bellows’ ruling. If necessary, there is the potential for further appeal to the state’s Supreme Judicial Court or the U.S. Supreme Court.

It is worth noting that the eligibility of Trump for the 2024 ballot has also come into question in other states. Colorado has already ruled against his eligibility, while courts in Arizona, Michigan, and Minnesota have ruled in favor of him appearing on the ballot.

This case adds to the ongoing legal battles surrounding Trump’s eligibility for future elections. With multiple states weighing in on the matter, the outcome of these court decisions will undoubtedly have significant implications for Trump’s political future. The McCreary County Record will continue to follow this story as it develops.