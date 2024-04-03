Trump Posts Clip Flaming Judges Daughter Despite Gag Order

President Donald Trump sparked controversy once again by posting a clip on his social media platform, Truth Social, where Fox News commentator Brian Kilmeade criticized the expanded gag order against Trump’s attacks on Judge Juan Merchan and his daughter, Loren Merchan. Kilmeade labeled the gag order as “outrageous” and expressed concerns about Loren Merchan’s alleged activism against Trump.

In the clip, Kilmeade referenced a debunked rumor about Loren Merchan posting a photo of Trump behind bars, a claim her representatives have vehemently denied. Notably, attorney Jonathan Turley also spoke out against the expanded gag order but advised Trump to leave personal attacks to his counsel.

The controversy surrounds Judge Merchan, who is presiding over Trump’s hush money trial, where the former president faces a 34-count indictment related to a payment to adult film star Stormy Daniels. Trump has maintained his innocence in the case and continues to aggressively go after Judge Merchan, whom he previously accused of being “totally compromised” due to his daughter’s affiliation with Democrats.

Prior to the expansion of the gag order, Judge Merchan had attempted to allow Trump to speak his mind but was forced to take action due to Trump’s uncivil comments. It remains unclear if resharing the clip on Truth Social violates the gag order, but Trump has shown no signs of backing down in his attacks against the judge.

As the legal battle continues to unfold, the public awaits the outcome of Trump's trial and the repercussions of his ongoing feud with Judge Merchan.