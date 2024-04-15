Trump trial in hush money case begins today in a historic first for a former president

Former President Donald Trump is gearing up to face trial for alleged crimes in Manhattan Criminal Court amidst a flurry of legal battles. Trump is currently facing multiple criminal prosecutions, including federal cases in Washington, D.C., and Florida, as well as a state case in Georgia. Despite the charges stacked against him, Trump has maintained his innocence and pleaded not guilty to all allegations, arguing that they are part of a conspiracy orchestrated by his political adversaries.

The highly anticipated trial is expected to kick off with a showdown between Trump’s legal team and prosecutors over trial procedures. Over 500 potential jurors are set to be present at the trial, which will be marked by heightened security measures and anticipated demonstrations both for and against Trump.

Some key witnesses expected to take the stand include Trump’s former lawyer Michael Cohen and adult film star Stormy Daniels. The charges against Trump primarily revolve around falsification of business records linked to hush payments made to Daniels in an effort to silence her before the 2016 election.

In a surprising twist, Trump will be required to attend every day of the trial unless he successfully applies for a waiver. The former President has vehemently criticized Manhattan District Attorney Alvin Bragg for pursuing the case, arguing that it is politically motivated. However, Bragg’s office maintains that the charges were brought forward by citizens serving on a grand jury in New York.

As the trial unfolds, all eyes will be on Manhattan as the legal battle between Trump and the prosecution plays out in the courtroom. Stay tuned for updates on this developing story.