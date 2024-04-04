Trumps Bids to Dismiss Classified Docs and Georgia Election Cases Denied on the Same Day

Former US President Donald Trump faced a series of legal setbacks on Tuesday after losing multiple attempts to dismiss criminal charges in Florida and Georgia cases. After his court hearing in New York City, Trump arrived at 40 Wall Street as judges in different states rejected his bids to drop charges against him.

Judge Aileen Cannon in Florida denied Trump’s attempt to dismiss charges related to mishandling classified documents, while Fulton County Superior Court Judge Scott McAfee in Georgia ruled against Trump’s request to dismiss the election interference case. In addition, New York Supreme Court Judge Juan Merchan denied Trump’s request to delay the hush money trial, with jury selection set to begin in less than two weeks. This trial marks the first of Trump’s four criminal cases to go to trial.

Trump had aggressively sought to dismiss the trials or push them past the November election, but the judges’ decisions have now forced him to face the legal process. Special counsel Jack Smith criticized the judges’ guidelines for proposed jury instructions and demanded a quick decision to appeal. However, the judge called Smith’s demand “unprecedented and unjust,” emphasizing that the order on jury instructions is not the final word on any essential piece of the case.

Smith remains free to appeal the decision as permitted by law, and the case continues to unfold. Stay tuned for more breaking news and updates on Trump’s legal battles.