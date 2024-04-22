Warning from Scientists: Next pandemic could be triggered by virus of deadly infectious illness – McCreary County Record

Scientists are sounding the alarm about a potential future crisis known as Disease X, with the next pandemic threat likely to be caused by the influenza virus. A recent international survey revealed that 57% of senior disease experts believe that a strain of influenza is the most likely candidate for causing the next deadly infectious illness.

The World Health Organization (WHO) has emphasized the seriousness of seasonal flu and urged people to take it seriously due to its potential to trigger a pandemic. Research by Jon Salmanton-García from Cologne University has confirmed that influenza poses a major threat due to its constant evolution and mutation.

The European Society of Clinical Microbiology and Infectious Diseases (ESCMID) congress is set to announce survey results on Disease X virus, which is seen as the next most likely pandemic-causing virus after influenza. Concerns have been raised about the alarming spread of the H5N1 strain of influenza in the US.

John Fulton, a pharmaceutical company consultant, has issued a stark warning that the H5N1 virus could be 100 times worse than Covid if it mutates. WHO records show a fatality rate of over 50% for H5N1, which is higher than the current COVID-19 fatality rate. Experts fear a potential devastating impact if H5N1 mutates to maintain its high case fatality rate.

As the world grapples with the ongoing Covid-19 pandemic, the looming threat of Disease X caused by influenza serves as a stark reminder of the need for continued vigilance and preparedness in the face of potential future outbreaks.