Warning from Valve: AMD’s anti-lag feature may result in Counter-Strike 2 bans

Valve Warns Counter-Strike 2 Players About AMD Graphics Driver Issue

In a recent statement, Valve, the developer of popular video game Counter-Strike 2, has issued a warning to players regarding AMD’s latest graphics driver. The company has stated that using this driver could lead to bans for players.

The issue at hand is related to AMD’s Anti-Lag+ feature, which has been causing problems with Valve’s Anti-Cheat (VAC) system. The VAC system mistakenly identifies the low-latency mode of AMD’s driver as cheating, resulting in players receiving bans.

This problem arises due to Anti-Lag+ intercepting and redirecting Dynamic Link Library (DLL) functions, which VAC considers to be cheats. As a result, many players have reported receiving VAC bans shortly after updating to AMD driver version 23.10.1. This has led to frustration and calls for a quick resolution.

However, Valve has assured affected users that once AMD releases an update, it will identify those impacted by the issue and reverse their bans. In the meantime, Valve recommends players to turn off Anti-Lag+ in their graphics card settings to avoid any further complications.

Disabling Anti-Lag+ can be done using the hotkey Alt+L, and players can also customize this shortcut in the AMD Radeon Software settings.

News outlet Engadget has reached out to AMD for comment on the matter but has yet to receive a response. It remains to be seen how quickly AMD will address this issue and release a fix for their driver.

Counter-Strike 2 launched in September, replacing its predecessor Counter-Strike: Global Offensive on the Steam platform. The game boasts improved graphics, maps, and gameplay, thanks to Valve’s Source 2 engine. However, it is important to note that Counter-Strike 2 is only available for Windows machines.

As players eagerly await a resolution to this graphics driver issue, it is hoped that Valve and AMD can work together to rectify the problem and ensure a smooth gaming experience for all Counter-Strike 2 players.