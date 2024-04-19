We Finally Know Where Neuralinks Brain Implant Trial Is Happening

Neuralink, the brain-implant company founded by Elon Musk, has recently made waves by selecting the Barrow Neurological Institute in Phoenix, Arizona as the site for its groundbreaking Telepathy device study. The first participant, Noah Arbaugh, who was left paralyzed from the shoulders down after a diving accident eight years ago, successfully underwent the implant procedure in January.

Arbaugh showcased the capabilities of the brain-computer interface device in a livestream event where he played online chess using only his thoughts. The Barrow Neurological Institute, known for its extensive experience in performing neurosurgeries and clinical trials, was chosen by Neuralink for its expertise in caring for patients with complex neurological conditions.

Despite facing criticism for the lack of peer-reviewed research and official study listing, Neuralink continues to provide updates on the trial progress through social media posts by Musk and the company itself. The study aims to evaluate the safety and initial effectiveness of the device, with results expected to be submitted to the FDA in the near future.

The trial, which will span over six years, involves the implant reading neural activity from 1,024 electrodes across 64 threads to decode them into movements. Neuralink has launched a patient registry for paralyzed individuals interested in potentially participating in the study, with plans to offer updates on Arbaugh and other future participants.

With this exciting partnership between Neuralink and the Barrow Neurological Institute, the potential for revolutionary advancements in the field of neurotechnology is on the horizon.