What to expect at the Apple iPad event

Apple has surprised tech enthusiasts with the announcement of a special event titled “Let Loose,” scheduled for May 7th, just a month before the highly-anticipated Worldwide Developers Conference (WWDC). The focus of this event will primarily be on iPads, with rumors suggesting a possible unveiling of the M4 chip.

Speculation is rife that the M4 chip could signal a significant change in Apple’s silicon release schedule. It is expected that Apple will also announce additional M4 SKUs during the WWDC event in June. The M4 chip may make its debut on the iPad Pro, which could also see an upgrade to an OLED display.

The tablet category has had a challenging year, with a 10% decline in the overall market in 2023. However, Apple is set to introduce new iPad Air models in 11- and 12.9-inch versions, with the more affordable variants possibly featuring the M2 chip. The Apple Pencil is also rumored to receive enhancements such as squeeze detection, haptic feedback, interchangeable magnet tips, and Find My support.

Additionally, there is speculation about a potential refresh for Mac computers with the arrival of the M4 chip. The “Let Loose” event will commence at 7 a.m. PT/10 a.m. ET and can be livestreamed on TechCrunch for all the latest updates and breaking news. Stay tuned for more information on Apple’s exciting new developments in the world of technology.