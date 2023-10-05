When Can We Expect Popular Broadcasts Like Abbott Elementary to Come Back?

Title: TV Networks Resume Regular Programming Schedule Following Writers Guild and SAG-AFTRA Strikes

McCreary County Record – After weeks of uncertainty, viewers can finally rejoice as major television networks including ABC, CBS, Fox, NBC, and The CW are set to return to their regular programming schedules. The recent conclusion of the Writers Guild of America (WGA) strike and the SAG-AFTRA strike has paved the way for writers, actors, and crew members to resume work on their respective shows.

One crucial aspect of resuming production is assembling writers’ rooms for popular series like Abbott Elementary, Young Sheldon, and 911: Lone Star. With the writers’ creative minds back in action, script development and shooting can proceed as planned.

Television enthusiasts can anticipate the return of their favorite scripted comedies and dramas, with episodes expected to hit the screens as early as January. However, due to the delayed start of the season, the number of episodes may be slightly reduced, ranging between 10 to 15 instead of the usual 20 to 22.

Network executives are already formulating their plans for the upcoming months. ABC aims to bring back shows like Abbott Elementary and Grey’s Anatomy in February. CBS is considering an early 2024 return for popular series such as NCIS and CSI. Fox hopes to revert to its standard scripted schedule by early March, while NBC is planning to air original programming as early as January.

Certain shows are being given top priority for a swift return. NBC’s Chicago trio, along with Law & Order dramas, are expected to occupy prime time slots. CW’s All American and Walker are also receiving special attention.

To tackle the challenges caused by the strike-related delays, networks had prepared their fall 2023 schedules by including unscripted programming or pushing new shows from last season to this year. However, this means that new shows that have not finished filming beyond their pilots may be delayed until the 2024-25 season due to the limited available slots.

Fortunately, NBC has already completed filming several episodes for The Irrational, Quantum Leap, and Extended Family and is planning to air them come January.

While many shows are poised to make a successful comeback, the fate of others remains uncertain. Viewers are eagerly awaiting updates on the future of shows like The Rookie: Feds, The Good Lawyer, Housebroken, Welcome to Flatch, and Wolf.

As the television landscape slowly but surely returns to normal, fans can finally set their DVRs and stream their favorite series without the fear of interruptions. With a multitude of exciting episodes lined up, 2024 promises to be an engaging year for television enthusiasts.

