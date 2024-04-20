WHO updates list of pathogens that can be transmitted through the air

The World Health Organization (WHO) has recently made significant changes to its definition of what constitutes an airborne disease in response to the ongoing controversy surrounding the transmission of Covid-19. This update comes after months of debate and confusion among scientists and physicians about how the virus spreads.

Early in the pandemic, public health advice focused heavily on sanitizing surfaces rather than protecting against an airborne virus. The WHO initially stated that Covid-19 was not an airborne disease, which led to further confusion and controversy in the medical community.

In November 2021, a group of experts assembled by the WHO updated guidelines to classify different routes of pathogen transmission. This included a distinction between direct contact transmission and transmission through the air, aiming to provide a more accurate reflection of the science of disease transmission.

The updated definitions do not rely on droplet size or distance spread, which could have significant consequences for infection control standards and prevention measures moving forward. The expert group included engineers and aerosol scientists, offering a different perspective on disease transmission than previously considered.

However, some experts believe that the guidelines do not go far enough in recommending airborne precautions for all situations where pathogens can spread through the air. WHO Chief Scientist Jeremy Farrar emphasized the importance of further research and collaboration among experts to improve infection control practices for both known and novel diseases in the future.

Overall, the WHO’s updated guidelines mark a significant shift in how airborne diseases are classified and understood, with potential implications for infection control practices worldwide. Stay tuned for further developments as more research is conducted in this crucial area of public health.