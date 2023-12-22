Wifes Successful Cranioplasty Surgery Reported by Derek Hough – McCreary County Record

Hayley Erbert, a renowned dancer and partner of Derek Hough, has successfully undergone cranioplasty surgery to replace a significant portion of her skull. The surgery was deemed necessary after an emergency operation earlier this month. This news was confirmed by Hough himself, who took to Instagram to express his gratitude for the medical team and provide an update on Erbert’s condition.

Dr. Mai, the surgeon who performed the delicate procedure, was lauded for not only saving Erbert’s life but also for his role in her speedy recovery. In a heartfelt Instagram post, Hough credited Dr. Mai and his team’s expertise for restoring Erbert’s skull to its natural shape, thus protecting her brain from any potential injury.

Moreover, Hough also took the opportunity to thank fans for their unwavering support and prayers throughout Erbert’s recovery. Their messages of encouragement have undoubtedly played a crucial role in giving the couple strength during this challenging time.

Despite the successful surgery, Hough made it clear that Erbert still has a long road to full recovery. He emphasized that while she is doing well, it will take time and patience for her to regain her strength and fully heal.

The urgency of the cranioplasty surgery became apparent after Erbert experienced symptoms of a cranial hematoma following a dance tour performance on December 6. This condition necessitated an emergency surgery on December 7, which proved crucial in saving her life.

In conclusion, the news of Hayley Erbert’s successful cranioplasty surgery is a glimmer of hope for her fans and loved ones. With the support of her husband, Derek Hough, and the expertise of Dr. Mai and his medical team, Erbert is now on the path to recovery. While she still has a ways to go, the outpouring of support from fans is sure to lift her spirits and propel her towards a full recovery.