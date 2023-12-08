Win a Steam Deck OLED by watching The Game Awards

The Game Awards Holds Sweepstakes with Exciting Prizes

The highly anticipated annual event, The Game Awards, is not only known for celebrating outstanding achievements in the gaming industry, but it is also famous for its exciting sweepstakes. During this year’s live event, viewers will have the incredible opportunity to win a Steam Deck OLED or a Lenovo Legion Go.

In a bid to make this year’s event even more memorable, The Game Awards has decided to increase the prize offerings. Last year, lucky participants walked away with a staggering 100 Steam Decks. This year, even more winners will have a chance to get their hands on these coveted gaming devices.

For those who are eager to enter the sweepstakes, the clock is ticking. Participants have until 8:00 p.m. PT / 11:00 p.m. ET to submit their entry. All they need to do is provide their full name, email address, and zip code.

Winners will be notified via email within a short span of 24 hours. They will then have an exciting 48-hour window to claim their well-deserved prizes. It goes without saying that anticipation will be high as gamers anxiously await the outcome.

To make things even more interesting, The Game Awards has also introduced additional entry opportunities. By connecting a Steam account, following @thegameawards and @summergamefest on Twitter, and subscribing to The Game Awards newsletter and following on YouTube, TikTok, or Twitter, participants can unlock extra entries and increase their chances of winning.

Now, let’s dive into the amazing prizes up for grabs. The Steam Deck OLED is a gaming device that offers an improved OLED display, providing players with an immersive gaming experience. Not only that, but it is also lighter and more power-efficient, allowing gamers to enjoy their favorite titles for longer periods without worrying about battery life.

On the other hand, the Lenovo Legion Go is a handheld PC that will surely revolutionize the gaming industry. Boasting a larger display and more powerful hardware, it promises to deliver exceptional performance. It even features removable controllers similar to the beloved Nintendo Switch, making gaming on the go easier than ever before.

So, if you’re a gaming enthusiast looking to level up your gaming experience, don’t miss out on The Game Awards sweepstakes. Enter now for a chance to win one of these fantastic prizes. May luck be on your side as you embark on this gaming adventure.