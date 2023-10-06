Worldwide Sales of Sofia Coppola’s Film Priscilla Anticipate North American Premiere at NYFF – McCreary County Record

Title: Sofia Coppola’s Award-Winning Film “Priscilla” Secures Worldwide Distribution

Sofia Coppola’s captivating film “Priscilla” has taken the industry by storm, as it wowed audiences and critics alike during its premiere at the Venice Film Festival. Now, with great excitement, distribution deals have been finalized, ensuring that this remarkable piece of cinema will reach audiences across the globe.

Earning the prestigious Coppa Volpi award for Best Actress, “Priscilla” has already made an indelible mark on the international film scene. The Match Factory, renowned for its keen eye for exceptional films, has successfully secured distribution rights for this masterpiece with various countries, including France, Australia, Spain, Switzerland, Poland, and more. This achievement will bring the film closer to fans around the world, celebrating the artistry and talent behind the captivating production.

While negotiations for distribution in the Czech Republic, Slovakia, South Korea, the Philippines, Indonesia, and Singapore are still underway, prominent distributors such as A24 and Vision Distribution have already announced their partnership with “Priscilla.” A24, known for its commitment to innovative and thought-provoking cinema, will handle distribution within the United States, ensuring American audiences can experience the magic of Coppola’s creation. Vision Distribution, on the other hand, will unfold the film’s mesmerizing narrative in Italy.

The film, which found its inspiration in the memoir “Elvis and Me,” boasts an extraordinary cast, headlined by the exceptional talents of Cailee Spaeny, Jacob Elordi, and Dagmara Dominczyk. Their incredible performances have garnered praise worldwide, complementing Coppola’s unique storytelling vision.

Under the expert guidance of producer Lorenzo Mieli, “Priscilla” was brought to life by Fremantle’s The Apartment Pictures. The film’s financing was made possible by the esteemed Fremantle Group, enabling its remarkable journey from concept to realization.

The Match Factory, credited for discovering and supporting exceptional films, has once again proven its unerring ability to curate a remarkable lineup. Alongside “Priscilla,” the distributor’s New York Film Festival selection also includes highly anticipated films such as “Perfect Days” and “Fallen Leaves,” all set to captivate audiences and establish The Match Factory’s enduring legacy of showcasing groundbreaking cinema.

Though the journey to secure worldwide distribution is not yet complete, “Priscilla” has undoubtedly started its race towards global recognition and acclaim. Audiences can eagerly anticipate the chance to experience this exceptional film, poised to join the ranks of cinematic masterpieces.

