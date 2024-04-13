2024 Masters Tee Times: Complete Field, Schedule, and Groups for Round 3 at Augusta National

The third round of the Masters is set to be an exciting one with leaders Scottie Scheffler, Bryson DeChambeau, and Max Homa all at 6 under heading into the day. The trio has been dominating the field, each showcasing their skills in different aspects of the game.

Homa and DeChambeau will be in the final pairing at 2:45 p.m. ET, while Scheffler will be in the penultimate pairing at 2:35 p.m. Also in contention for their first major championship are Ludvig Åberg and Tommy Fleetwood, adding even more anticipation to the tournament.

A familiar face in the mix is Tiger Woods, who has made his record 24th consecutive cut at the Masters. However, Woods is currently 10 strokes behind the leaders, making a comeback seem challenging but not impossible.

Fans can catch all the action live from 3-7 p.m. ET on CBS for the third round, with the final two rounds continuing on Saturday with Masters Live. Viewers can also watch live on CBSSports.com, the CBS Sports app, and Paramount+ for an immersive experience of the iconic tournament. Stay tuned to see who will emerge victorious in this year’s Masters at Augusta National Golf Club.