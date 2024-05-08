McCreary County Record: Thunder vs. Mavericks Game 1 recap

The Oklahoma City Thunder continued their undefeated streak in the 2024 NBA playoffs with a dominant 117-95 victory over the Dallas Mavericks in Game 1 of their second-round series. Led by Shai Gilgeous-Alexander’s 29 points and Chet Holmgren’s 19 points, the Thunder showcased their offensive firepower while also playing tough defense on Mavericks’ star Luka Doncic.

Doncic, who has been dealing with a lingering knee issue, struggled to find his rhythm and finished with just 19 points on 6-of-19 shooting. The Thunder’s defense effectively limited his scoring opportunities and forced him to continue his poor shooting from beyond the arc, missing 30 of his last 35 attempts.

In contrast, OKC displayed balanced scoring with contributions from multiple players like Jalen Williams and Aaron Wiggins alongside Holmgren. The Mavericks, under coach Jason Kidd’s leadership, have historically struggled in Game 1s, losing all five under his tenure.

As Dallas faces an uphill battle in the series, Game 2 becomes crucial for their chances of advancing, especially with a hobbled Doncic. The Thunder, now boasting a 5-0 record in the playoffs, remain a formidable opponent as they look to continue their winning streak and advance further in the postseason. Stay tuned for more updates on this thrilling playoff matchup on McCreary County Record.