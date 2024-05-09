Rumors swirl around Blazers Coach Chauncey Billups

Rumors are swirling around the coaching situation for the Portland Trail Blazers, with reports from Sports Illustrated’s Chris Mannix and Blazers reporter Sean Highkin shedding light on the uncertainty surrounding Chauncey Billups.

Billups, who signed a five-year contract with the team in 2021 with a team option for the final season, is reportedly being monitored by other teams as his future with the Blazers remains in question. The team has yet to pick up the team option for the 2024-25 season, adding to the speculation about Billups’ tenure in Portland.

The Blazers recently decided not to renew the contracts of assistant coaches, including Billups’ brother Rodney, further fueling rumors about potential changes within the coaching staff. Despite being in his first NBA coaching position, Billups has struggled to achieve success on the court, with a win/loss record of 81-165 over three seasons as head coach.

If Billups and the Blazers do part ways, he could quickly emerge as a candidate for other coaching jobs in the league. As the situation continues to unfold, fans and analysts alike are eagerly awaiting news on the future of the Blazers’ coaching staff. Stay tuned to the McCreary County Record for the latest updates on this developing story.