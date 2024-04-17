2024 NBA Playoffs: Schedule, Times, TV Info for Play-In Tournament with 76ers vs. Heat on Wednesday

The NBA postseason is officially in full swing as the Play-In Tournament got underway on Tuesday night, with most playoff seeds already determined following the conclusion of the regular season on Sunday.

The Play-In Tournament will decide the No. 7 and No. 8 seeds in both the Eastern and Western Conferences, with the Lakers and Kings coming out victorious in their respective games on Tuesday.

As the Play-In Tournament continues, the first pair of Eastern Conference games are scheduled for Wednesday, setting the stage for an exciting post-season ahead.

In addition to the Play-In games, the first five first-round series have been set, with the NBA recently releasing dates for every first-round matchup. Fans can expect to catch all the action on ABC, ESPN, and NBA TV.

The 2024 NBA playoffs schedule is packed with intense games and will feature the Play-In Tournament and first-round games airing on various networks, providing ample opportunities for fans to catch their favorite teams in action.

With the schedule, scores, and first-round game dates now available, fans can mark their calendars and prepare for an action-packed post-season in the NBA.