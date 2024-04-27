2024 NFL Draft: QB Jordan Travis, Florida State, Round 5, Pick 171

The McCreary County Record is excited to report that the New York Jets have selected Florida State quarterback Jordan Travis in the 5th round of the NFL draft. Jets General Manager Joe Douglas made a strategic move to acquire Travis by trading two sixth-round picks to obtain Philadelphia’s 171st pick.

Travis had a standout season at FSU, throwing 20 touchdown passes and boasting an impressive 63.9% accuracy rating. His performance led the Seminoles to an undefeated 11-0 record before suffering a season-ending ankle injury in Game 11 against North Alabama. Despite the setback, Travis is known for his leadership qualities and has an impressive starting record of 21-3.

If Travis can clear all medical hurdles, he will have the opportunity to learn from veteran quarterbacks Aaron Rodgers and Tyrod Taylor. Douglas, who emphasized the importance of drafting quarterbacks during his pre-draft news conference, believes in the potential of developing young quarterbacks into starters, pointing to the success of other teams in the league.

The addition of Jordan Travis to the Jets roster has sparked excitement among fans and analysts alike, as they anticipate the young quarterback’s potential impact on the team. Stay tuned to the McCreary County Record for updates on Travis’ journey as he transitions to the NFL and prepares to make his mark on the field.