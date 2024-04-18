2024 NFL Mock Draft: Falcons select Kirk Cousins eventual replacement; five QBs go in first round

Excitement is building for the upcoming NFL Draft as projections for the first round picks are starting to emerge. Caleb Williams, the talented quarterback from USC, is currently the front runner to be the Chicago Bears’ Round 1 – Pick 1 selection, thanks to his impressive stats on the field.

Meanwhile, Jayden Daniels from LSU is projected to be the Washington football team’s choice for Round 1 – Pick 2 quarterback, followed by Drake Maye from North Carolina expected to be picked by New England in Round 1 – Pick 3 in the same position.

On the wide receiver front, Marvin Harrison Jr. from Ohio State is predicted to be Arizona’s Round 1 – Pick 4 selection, while Malik Nabers from LSU is projected to be the New York Giants’ Round 1 – Pick 6 choice.

In the offensive tackle category, Joe Alt from Notre Dame is expected to be chosen by Tennessee in Round 1 – Pick 7, with JC Latham from Alabama projected to be selected by the New York Jets in Round 1 – Pick 10.

Other notable projections include J.J. McCarthy from Michigan as the quarterback pick for Minnesota in Round 1 – Pick 5, Michael Penix Jr. from Washington as Atlanta’s Round 1 – Pick 8 choice, and Rome Odunze of Washington as the Chicago Bears’ Round 1 – Pick 9 wide receiver selection.

The draft is shaping up to be an exciting event, with top college talents like Brock Bowers from Georgia, Dallas Turner from Alabama, Olumuyiwa Fashanu from Penn State, Taliese Fuaga from Oregon State, and Terrion Arnold from Alabama all expected to make waves in the first round selections. Stay tuned for more updates as the NFL Draft approaches.