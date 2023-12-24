4 Brutal RTS and 4X Game Deals in McCreary County Records Steam Winter Sale

Title: Exciting Sci-Fi Game Silica Offers Thrilling RTS and FPS Gameplay Experience

McCreary County Record – Silica, a thrilling indie sci-fi game, is captivating gamers during the ongoing Steam Winter Sale with an incredible 20% discount. Combining real-time strategy (RTS) and first-person shooter (FPS) elements, Silica allows players to immerse themselves in an epic battle for dominance on the hostile planet of Baltarus.

Offering a unique gaming experience, Silica lets players choose from three factions, enabling them to compete fiercely to gain control over the planet. Whether players opt for FPS mode and track down aliens or humans individually, or prefer to become a commander in RTS mode and lead troops to victory, Silica provides endless hours of excitement.

The main goal in Silica is to establish a home base on Baltarus while extracting valuable resources. However, players must also remain vigilant as they fend off rival interests, navigate treacherous terrain, and protect themselves against native creatures. The game’s immersive environment adds an extra layer of challenge, testing players’ skills to the limit.

Silica boasts an impressive array of features to enhance the gaming experience. From a variety of vehicles at players’ disposal to the ability to seamlessly switch between eight unique insectoid units using the alien hive mind mechanic, the game offers endless possibilities for strategy and exploration.

To elevate the excitement even further, Silica caters to multiplayer enthusiasts, allowing up to 12 players per map and offering three different game modes. Players can experience the thrill of cooperative or competitive gameplay, testing their skills against friends and gamers from all over the world.

Released in May 2023, Silica has been a hit among gamers, who can now grab this immersive sci-fi adventure for the discounted price of $15.99 during the Steam Winter Sale. Don’t miss out on this opportunity to dive into the captivating world of Silica and embark on an unforgettable gaming journey.

