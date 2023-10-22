5-star DB Charles Lester Set to Enroll Early at FSU

Five-Star DB Charles Lester Commits to FSU, Plans to Recruit Top Prospect

In an exciting turn of events, five-star defensive back Charles Lester has announced his commitment to join the Florida State Seminoles as an early enrollee. The highly sought-after recruit expressed his dedication to FSU after witnessing their impressive victory over Duke.

Lester was captivated by the Seminoles’ ability to overcome adversity and the vibrant energy of the crowd at Doak Campbell Stadium. He particularly lauded FSU’s secondary for their remarkable performance, which has fueled his excitement about his future on the team.

While Lester remains steadfast in his commitment to FSU, he also plans to explore other schools during the recruiting process. However, he intends to attend FSU’s remaining home football games this season, further solidifying his dedication to the program.

Looking towards the future, Lester has set his sights on recruiting fellow standout prospect Jeremiah Smith to join him at FSU. Smith, a highly regarded prospect for the class of 2024, would undoubtedly add depth and talent to the Seminoles’ roster.

Lester’s national rankings further validate his status as an elite player. He is currently ranked as the nation’s 25th overall prospect and the second-best cornerback in the country. Scouting reports highlight his impressive size, athleticism, and potential as a future starter and impact player.

What sets Lester apart from other recruits is his versatility on the field. In addition to his exceptional defensive skills, he has also showcased his abilities as a wide receiver and wildcat quarterback. This versatility adds another layer of excitement for fans, as Lester’s potential impact extends beyond the defensive side of the ball.

As Lester prepares to embark on his journey at FSU, the McCreary County Record eagerly awaits his future contributions to the Seminoles’ football program. With his commitment secured and plans to actively recruit other top prospects, the future looks promising for both Lester and the Seminoles.