An in-depth look at everything at stake on the final day of the NBA regular season

The 2023-24 NBA regular season is coming to a thrilling conclusion this Sunday, with all 30 teams set to take the court in two windows of games scheduled at 1 p.m. ET and 3:30 p.m. ET.

The Boston Celtics have secured the No. 1 seed in the Eastern Conference and homecourt advantage throughout the playoffs, while the Los Angeles Clippers and Dallas Mavericks are set to meet in the first round for the third time in the past five years.

In the Western Conference, three teams are battling for the No. 1 seed, while the New Orleans Pelicans and Phoenix Suns are in a tight race for the final automatic playoff spot. Play-In spots in the West are still up for grabs, adding even more excitement to the final games of the season.

Over in the Eastern Conference, the Milwaukee Bucks, Cleveland Cavaliers, and New York Knicks are in a tight race for the No. 2 seed, while the Orlando Magic, Indiana Pacers, Philadelphia 76ers, and Miami Heat are competing for two automatic playoff spots.

On the other end of the standings, the Detroit Pistons and Washington Wizards are locked in a battle for the worst record in the league, with a potential tiebreaker scenario looming. The Charlotte Hornets, Portland Trail Blazers, and San Antonio Spurs are racing for the third-worst record in the league, with lottery implications at stake.

As the regular season wraps up, fans can look forward to an action-packed final day of games with playoff seeding and lottery positioning on the line. Stay tuned to see how it all unfolds in this exciting conclusion to the 2023-24 NBA season.