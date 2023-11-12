Assessment of Portuguese Central Bank Governors Conduct by Local Media

Title: Bank of Portugal Ethics Committee Evaluates Governor Centeno’s Conduct Amid Political Controversy

The Bank of Portugal’s ethics committee is set to convene on Monday to assess the conduct of Governor Mario Centeno. This meeting comes in the wake of proposals by departing Prime Minister Antonio Costa to potentially appoint Centeno as his successor, which has generated concerns regarding Centeno’s independence.

Critics argue that Centeno’s close ties to the Socialist party, coupled with his swift transition from finance minister to central bank governor, raises doubt about his ability to remain impartial in decision-making processes. Such concerns have served as ammunition for opposition parties and those demanding impartiality from the central bank.

President Marcelo Rebelo de Sousa, rejecting Costa’s proposition, has instead called for a snap election. This rejection underlines the skepticism surrounding Centeno’s suitability for the role of prime minister, leading many to question his independence from political influences.

The ethics committee, responsible for monitoring the behavior of the bank’s directors, regularly convenes to ensure compliance with proper conduct. As part of their duty, the committee will evaluate allegations against Centeno relating to his alleged lack of independence.

Despite the controversy surrounding the governor, the committee’s opinion is anticipated to be published shortly after the meeting. The findings will shed light on the committee’s assessment of Centeno’s conduct and further inform the ongoing debate regarding his suitability for the position of prime minister.

The clash between Centeno’s political connections and the expectation for independence within the Bank of Portugal has ignited fervent public debate. As the committee convenes to evaluate the allegations against Centeno, all eyes are on the decision that will shape the future direction of both the central bank and the political sphere.