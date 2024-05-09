Boeing 737 catches fire and skids off the runway at Senegal airport, injuring 10 people – The Associated Press

A Boeing 737-300 plane carrying 85 people skidded off a runway at the airport in Senegal’s capital, resulting in injuries to 10 individuals. Malian musician Cheick Siriman Sissoko took to Facebook to share harrowing footage of passengers fleeing the aircraft as flames engulfed it.

The Air Sénégal flight, operated by TransAir, was en route to Bamako, Mali, with a total of 79 passengers, two pilots, and four cabin crew onboard. Following the incident, the injured parties were promptly taken to a nearby hospital for treatment, while the remaining individuals were provided accommodations at a local hotel to rest.

This unfortunate event marked the third incident involving a Boeing airplane within the span of a week, with another reported incident in Turkey. As a result, there has been renewed attention on Boeing’s safety standards and manufacturing practices, raising concerns within the aviation industry.

The Aviation Safety Network confirmed the specific type of aircraft involved in the Senegal incident as a Boeing 737-38J and shared images of the damaged plane on various social media platforms. Authorities are currently investigating the cause of the runway excursion and are working to ensure the safety of all passengers and crew members involved in the incident. Stay tuned for further updates on this developing story.