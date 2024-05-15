Massive manhunt underway for escaped inmate known as The Fly after officers killed in prison van attack in France

A French prisoner known as “The Fly” is currently on the run after armed assailants ambushed a prison convoy, resulting in the killing of two prison officers and serious injuries to three others. The escaped convict, Mohamed Amra, has sparked a massive manhunt in France, with Prime Minister Gabriel Attal vowing that the gang responsible would be caught and punished.

Interpol, the global police body, has issued a red notice for the arrest of Amra, who has a criminal record with 13 convictions for robbery and other crimes. The attack on the prison convoy appeared to have been carefully planned, with stolen cars used to carry out the ambush.

Amra has close links to organized crime and is suspected of ordering killings related to the drug trade. While his prior convictions were not directly related to the narcotics business, he was facing charges for attempted murder and gangland killing at the time of his escape.

The manhunt for Amra has put the country on high alert, as authorities work tirelessly to locate and apprehend the dangerous escaped convict. As the search intensifies, French citizens are urged to report any suspicious activity to local authorities.

The McCreary County Record will continue to provide updates on this developing story as more information becomes available.